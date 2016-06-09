Company cards for employees
Empower your team,
while staying in control
Enable every employee with a company card
Set individual spending limits for each user
Disable or enable Pleo cards instantly
Automated expense reports
No more lost receipts
and tedious paperwork
Real-time notifications when a Pleo card is used
Easily capture and match receipts with the Pleo app
Automatic categorization of all purchases
Real-time spending overview
See where the company
money is going in real time
Follow all purchases, categorized with the right receipts
Set custom tags to match the accounting procedures
Integrate and sync Pleo with your accounting system